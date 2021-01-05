Live-Action Kaguya-sama: Love is War Sequel Film Reveals Title, Returning Cast & Staff, August 20 Opening

TOHO began streaming a comment video for the upcoming live-action sequel film of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga on Wednesday. The video shows cast members Shō Hirano (Miyuki Shirogane) and Kanna Hashimoto (Kaguya Shinomiya) announcing the film's August 20 opening date, as well as its tentative title of Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai 2: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen . TOHO also revealed the film's returning cast and staff.

Shō Hirano (left in image above) and Kanna Hashimoto (right) are reprising their roles as Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, respecitvely. Hayato Sano (Yū Ishigami) and Nana Asakawa (Chika Fujiwara) are also returning.

Hayato Kawai (live-action My Love Story!! , Nisekoi ) is returning to direct the film, alongside returning scriptwriter Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Tonde Saitama , Princess Jellyfish series).

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war!

Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime, premiered on April 11. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is also dubbing both seasons of the anime.

The anime will get a third season as well as an original video anime ( OVA ) project. The OVA will launch in 2021.