Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Game Gets Switch Version on May 20 in Japan

Game's PS4 version also to launch on May 20

Acquire began streaming a trailer on Thursday for Akiba's Trip : Hellbound & Debriefed game, and the video reveals that the game is getting a version for Nintendo Switch. The video and the game's official website also reveal that the Switch and PlayStation 4 versions will launch on May 20 in Japan.

The game will get a 10th Anniversary Edition, which includes a 40-page visual book, a reprinted 132-page gameplay guide, and a two-disc soundtrack.

XSEED Games will release the game in the West for PS4 and PC this winter.

The game is currently in development, and it will be a remaster of the Akiba's Trip Plus "Strip Action RPG" for PlayStation Portable. The Akiba's Trip games take place in a reproduction of Tokyo's Akihabara district, where the player must fight vampires by tearing off their clothes and exposing them to the sunlight.

Acquire released the original Akiba's Trip game for PSP in 2011, and an updated version, Akiba's Trip Plus, for PSP in 2012. Acquire released the Akiba's Trip 2 sequel game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in 2013.

XSEED Games released Akiba's Trip 2 in North America as Akiba's Trip : Undead and Undressed on PS3 and PS Vita, and later on PS4 and PC. NIS America released the game in Europe.

The Akiba's Beat successor game is the first action RPG in the franchise , and it shipped in Japan for PS4 in December 2016 and for PS Vita in March 2017 after delays. XSEED Games released the game in North America in May 2017, and PQube released the game in Europe the same month.

The Akiba's Trip Festa! PC browser and Android game launched in November 2016.

The game series inspired Akiba's Trip: The Animation in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub .