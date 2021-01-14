Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Anime Unveils New Visual, July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga unveiled a new visual and the July premiere date on Friday for the show's second season, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S .

Kyoto Animation is returning to produce the anime. The "S" in the show's second season title stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts."

The Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga announced the second season of the anime in February 2019 in its eighth volume.

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The series inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.

The manga has also inspired several spinoff series.