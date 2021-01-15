Beauty and the Feast Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

This year's third issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Satomi U 's Beauty and the Feast ( Yakumo-san wa Eduke ga Shitai ) manga will end in two chapters. The manga will not appear in the fourth issue, so the next chapter will appear in the fifth issue on February 19.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on March 23 after a delay. Square Enix describes the series:

A boy with a bottomless stomach and a lonely widow with room at her dinner table serve up a heaping helping of secret happiness in this delightful foodie rom-com!

Satomi U launched the series in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in March 2016. Square Enix published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on October 24.

