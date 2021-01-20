Demon Slayer, Earwig & the Witch, Lupin III, On-Gaku, Ride Your Wave, A Whisker Away Submitted for Animated Feature Oscar

93rd annual Academy Awards takes place on April 25

Media news website The Wrap reported on Monday the 27 films that have been submitted for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. A maximum of five films from the list will receive the nomination.

The following anime films are submitted for nomination:

The other films submitted for nomination include:

Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus

Bombay Rose

Calamity

The Croods: A New Age

Dreambuilders

Kill It and Leave This Town

Mosley

My Favorite War

Nos Ili Zagoyor Ne Takikh

No. 7 Cherry Lane

Onward

Over the Moon

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

Scoob!

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Faramageddon

Soul

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Terra Willy

Trolls World Tour

The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

The Academy will announce the nominees on March 15.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards will be held on April 25, delayed by two weeks due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In 2020, a record of 32 films were submitted for nomination, including Ayumu Watanabe and Studio 4°C 's Children of the Sea , Kitaro Kousaka , DLE , and Madhouse 's Okko's Inn , Hiroyuki Imaishi and Trigger 's Promare , and Makoto Shinkai and CoMix Wave Films ' Weathering With You . No anime films received nominations.

In 2019, the Academy changed the eligibility rules for the Animated Feature Film category, removing the requirement that eight eligible animated features have theatrical releases in a single calendar year for the category to be activated. In addition, nominations voting is automatically open to members in the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch, while other members must opt-in to participate in nominations voting.

Sources: The Wrap (Steve Pond), Cartoon Brew (Alex Dudok de Wit)