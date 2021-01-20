News
Demon Slayer, Earwig & the Witch, Lupin III, On-Gaku, Ride Your Wave, A Whisker Away Submitted for Animated Feature Oscar
posted on by Alex Mateo
Media news website The Wrap reported on Monday the 27 films that have been submitted for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. A maximum of five films from the list will receive the nomination.
The following anime films are submitted for nomination:
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train based on manga by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Studio Ghibli and Goro Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch
- Lupin III THE FIRST based on manga series by Monkey Punch
- Kenji Iwaisawa's ON-GAKU: Our Sound
- Masaaki Yuasa's Ride Your Wave
- Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama's A Whisker Away
The other films submitted for nomination include:
- Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus
- Bombay Rose
- Calamity
- The Croods: A New Age
- Dreambuilders
- Kill It and Leave This Town
- Mosley
- My Favorite War
- Nos Ili Zagoyor Ne Takikh
- No. 7 Cherry Lane
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs
- Scoob!
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Faramageddon
- Soul
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- Terra Willy
- Trolls World Tour
- The Willoughbys
- Wolfwalkers
The Academy will announce the nominees on March 15.
The 93rd annual Academy Awards will be held on April 25, delayed by two weeks due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In 2020, a record of 32 films were submitted for nomination, including Ayumu Watanabe and Studio 4°C's Children of the Sea, Kitaro Kousaka, DLE, and Madhouse's Okko's Inn, Hiroyuki Imaishi and Trigger's Promare, and Makoto Shinkai and CoMix Wave Films' Weathering With You. No anime films received nominations.
In 2019, the Academy changed the eligibility rules for the Animated Feature Film category, removing the requirement that eight eligible animated features have theatrical releases in a single calendar year for the category to be activated. In addition, nominations voting is automatically open to members in the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch, while other members must opt-in to participate in nominations voting.
Sources: The Wrap (Steve Pond), Cartoon Brew (Alex Dudok de Wit)