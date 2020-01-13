No Anime Films Receive Nominations for 92nd Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards on Monday. Actor John Cho (Searching, 2009's Star Trek, live-action Cowboy Bebop series) and actress Issa Rae (Awkward Black Girl, Insecure) revealed the nominations in a livestream presentation. No anime films received nominations in the Animated Feature Film category. The nominees in the category are How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World , I Lost My Body , Klaus , Missing Link , and Toy Story 4 .

Ayumu Watanabe and Studio 4°C 's Children of the Sea ; Kitaro Kousaka , DLE , and Madhouse 's Okko's Inn ; Hiroyuki Imaishi and Trigger 's Promare ; and Makoto Shinkai and CoMix Wave Films ' Weathering With You were all submitted for the award.

In addition, the live-action Alita: Battle Angel film did not receive a nomination in the Visual Effects category. The film made the shortlist for the award. The nominees in the category are Avengers: Endgame , The Irishman , The Lion King , 1917 , and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .

Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You was Japan's first anime submission in the Best International Feature Film category since Hayao Miyazaki 's Princess Mononoke in 1998. The film did not make the shortlist for the award.

Sources: 92nd Oscar Nominations livestream, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences