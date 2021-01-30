Gyokō no Nikuko-chan Novel Gets Manga

Gentosha Comics, Inc. 's Comic Boost manga website debuted the first chapter of Sugisaku's manga adaptation of Kanako Nishi's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel on Friday.

The novel is inspiring an anime film at Studio 4°C that will open in Japan in early summer. Natsuki Hanae ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Tanjirō Kamado, Tokyo Ghoul 's Ken Kaneki) will voice a major role of a young boy in the film.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers ) is directing the anime at Studio 4°C . Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man ) is penning the script. Kenichi Konishi ( Children of the Sea , A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Sanma Akashiya ( Santa Claus Tsukamaeta! screenwriter and original creator) is planning and producing the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing the film.

Gentosha published the original novel in April 2014. The "human drama" novel centers on a mother named Nikuko and her daughter, Kikuko, who live on a boat. The novel follows their paths in life, and their growth. The novels have more than 350,000 copies in print.