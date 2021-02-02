Seven Seas Licenses I'm in Love with the Villainess Manga

1st volume ships in English in July

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Aonoshimo's manga adaptation of Inori and Hanagata 's I'm in Love with the Villainess ( Watashi no Oshi wa Akuyaku Reijō ) yuri light novel series. The manga series will have both physical and digital releases, and the first volume will ship in July.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

Ordinary office worker Oohashi Rei wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite girls' otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is her favorite character, Claire Francois–who just so happens to be the main antagonist of the story. Now, Rei is determined to do what the game never allowed: romance Claire instead of one of the male leads. But how will her villainous lady love react to that?!

Aonoshimo launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine last June. Ichijinsha released the first compiled book volume on December 18.

Seven Seas began releasing the light novel series in English in November. Inori launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in January 2018, and the third volume debuted digitally via Amazon Kindle on August 26.

Source: Press release