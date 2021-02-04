Seven Seas Licenses Sundome!! Milky Way Manga

1st volume of mature alien comedy ships in August

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed Kazuki Funatsu 's Sundome!! Milky Way , and will release the manga under its Ghost Ship adult imprint. The manga series will have both physical and digital releases, and the first volume will ship in August.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the story:

Sakura Yoshitake works hard at his corporate job and has very little time to himself. While driving home from his grandma's birthday party, he sees a UFO and crashes his car! A horrifying alien approaches the wreckage, and he promptly passes out. Yet when he awakens in his apartment, he finds a beautiful half-naked woman sleeping next to him. His mystery savior is none other than the alien who caused his accident. She's come to Earth to seduce a human man for the purpose of having a baby…only whenever he touches her, she gets so embarrassed that she transforms back into her terrifying alien form! What's Yoshitake to do about this sexy alien stuck in his apartment? And how is she ever supposed to have a baby if she can't even kiss someone without losing control?!

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in June 2016, and it ended in November 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in February 2020.

Funatsu launched a manga titled Sundome!! Milky Way Another End , depicting an official alternate ending to the original manga, in Grand Jump Mucha in February 2020 just after the original manga ended. This manga ended on December 22.

Funatsu launched the Yokai Girls ( Yōkai Shōjo -Monsuga- ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in March 2014, and it ended in June 2017. The 14th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series and released the 12th volume on December 22.

