New WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Anime Will Play in Theaters

The live-streamed "Delicious Smile" concert debuted a special promotional video for the new anime of Nanatsu Mukunoki 's WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ( Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! ) manga on Saturday. The video reveals that the new anime will play in theaters.

The four-panel comedy manga's story centers on Miyako Hoshino, a shy college student and otaku . Miyako's younger sister Hinata, who is a fifth grader, has a classmate and friend named Hana. When they meet, Miyako falls for Hana at first sight.

The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volume included a bonus original video anime in May 2019.

