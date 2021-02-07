News
Seven Seas Licenses Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Story of defeated Dark Lord making slow comeback debuts in English in September
Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Saturday that it will release Tourou's Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! (Yūsha ni Haibokushita Maō-sama wa Kaerizaku Tameni Mamono Guild wo Tsukurukoto ni Shimashita.) manga starting in September 2021. The company will release manga digitally and in print in single volume editions.
Seven Seas describes the story:
It's hard to defeat a mighty hero when he keeps coming back to life--in fact, it's impossible. The Dark Lord, stuck in a loop of battling a good guy who won't stay dead, finally loses the fight and meets his own end...or so it would seem. The Dark Lord saved himself by putting his soul into an empty vessel, and now he's about to stage his own comeback. He may be weak now, but along with his newly formed fellowship of misfits--a slime, an orc, an ifrit, and a dark elf--he's convinced he can rebuild his evil empire, one bumbling step at a time.
Tourou launched the manga on Shinchosha's Comic Bunch website in November 2019 after publishing an earlier one-shot. Shinchosha published the manga's second compiled volume on November 9.
Source: Press release