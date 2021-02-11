Sailor Moon Eternal Anime's 2nd Film Ends With 'To Be Continued' Teaser

wants potential sequel to happen 'as soon as possible'

The second film in the two-part Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) anime film project opened in Japan on Thursday, and the movie ends with a teaser line in English, "To Be Continued."

Oricon posted a video of a stage event on the movie's opening day, during which voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi (Usagi Tsukino / Sailor Moon) was asked about the teaser line. She noted that the original manga's story has a "fifth season" or arc, beyond the "fourth season" that was adapted by the current two films. She added that "[if there's going to be a continuation] I'd want it done as soon as possible."

The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, 2020, but was delayed to January 8, 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The first film opened at #9.

The films mark 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan.

Original manga creator Naoko Takeuchi is credited with the original work and with supervision. Chiaki Kon is returning from Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III to direct the two films. Kazuko Tadano , the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, is designing the characters. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime all five parts, Land of the Lustrous , PriPara ) is penning the scripts. Toei is distributing the film. Studio DEEN is co-producing the film alongside Toei Animation .

Momoiro Clover Z and the main cast are performing the theme song "Tsukiiro Chainon" ("Moon Color Chainon").

The two-part film project will take the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.

Thanks to Craig Henry for the news tips.

Sources: Hokkoku Shimbun, Oricon