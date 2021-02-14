Tokyo's Flying Ship Studio, U.K.'s Cloth Cat Animation Jointly Produce Original Series Chiruta

52-episode 3DCG anime about gnomes aimed at pre-schoolers

Japanese 3DCG studio Flying Ship Studio announced on Wednesday that it has signed a contract with British animation studio Cloth Cat Animation to co-produce an anime series for children titled Chiruta .

Chiruta will be a 52-episode 3DCG anime for pre-schoolers with each episode running for 11 minutes. The anime follows a woodland gnome who works to protect her home situated in a forest village that cannot be seen by human beings.

Flying Ship Studio revealed the concept for the anime at the 2019 Tokyo Animation Pitch Grand Prix and won a top prize at the event. The companies are in the process of pitching the show to broadcasters and potential partners at Kidscreen Summit Virtual.

Flying Ship Studio has worked on 3DCG animation for such anime as Brave Witches , FLCL Progressive , Laidbackers , and Modest Heroes . The company produced the Captain Bal anime short for the Anime Tamago project in 2019. Chiruta will be its first original series.