Final Fantasy XIV Game Gets Animated Short in Korean

MMORPG's newest expansion launches this fall

The official Korean YouTube channel for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG began streaming an animated short on Tuesday. The Korean-language video depicts a Miqo'te character exploring the game's various features in the city-state of Limsa Lominsa.

Square Enix will release a new expansion for the game titled Endwalker ( Gyōgetsu no Finale ) this fall. The company also revealed that the game will get a PlayStation 5 version, and an open beta for that version will launch on April 13 worldwide. The full version on PS5 will be available after the open beta concludes.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, and then on PS4 in April 2014. The game's companion app for iOS and Android launched in August 2019.

Square Enix released the first expansion for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , titled Heavensward , in June 2015. The second expansion, Stormblood , launched in June 2017. The third expansion, Shadowbringers , launched in July 2019. The game has surpassed 20 million registered users worldwide.

The Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light live-action television miniseries debuted on Netflix in the United States in September 2017. The original source material also inspired a live-action film remake with a new cast that opened in June 2019. The game is also inspiring a live-action series at Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind.