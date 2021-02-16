Keiko Takemiya Writes Sequel to Hermès no Michi Fashion History Manga

Sequel debuts with 1997 manga's new edition on March 10

The website for Elle Shop revealed earlier this month that manga creator Keiko Takemiya ( To Terra , Andromeda Stories ) is writing a new 63-page sequel to her 1997 Hermès no Michi ( Le Chemin d'Hermès ) manga. The sequel will debut with the new edition of Hermès no Michi , which will launch on March 10.

Hermès no Michi depicts the history of the French luxury brand Hermès. The new sequel will feature three chapters. The first chapter is about the Ginza Maison building, which was built in 2001. The second chapter revolves around the Saut Hermès equestrian competition. The third chapter is about the brand's Petit h product line.

Hermès will open a new street-level store in Omotesandō, Tokyo on February 28. The store will display Takemiya's manga illustrations along with decorations by artist YOSHIROTTEN. Takemiya shared one of the illustrations on Twitter.

Takemiya helped pioneer both modern shōjo manga and modern science fiction manga. Along with Moto Hagio and Riyoko Ikeda , Takemiya co-founded the Year 24 Group — a group of innovative female manga creators who were born in or around the Year Shōwa 24 (1949) and who shaped the now diverse field of shōjo manga.

Takemiya has won the Shogakukan Manga Award for both her To Terra and Kaze to Ki no Uta manga. Vertical has published both To Terra and Andromeda Stories in English.

Thanks to A.M. for the news tip.

