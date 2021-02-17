Nintendo Unveils Mario Golf: Super Rush Switch Game for June 25

New game adds Speed Golf mode, playing as Mii character

Nintendo unveiled a new installment in its Mario Golf series titled Mario Golf: Super Rush during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The game will debut on the Switch on June 25.

The game introduces a new Speed Golf mode to the series, where all players tee off at the same time. Players can also use their personal Mii character in the game.

The last entry in the Mario Golf series was Mario Golf: World Tour , which shipped for the Nintendo 3DS in 2014.