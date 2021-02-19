Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday new manga, light novels, and books that will launch in fall 2021.

Title: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga



Creators: Kanehito Yamada (story), Tsukasa Abe (art)



Summary: For immortal elf Frieren, the adventures are over. Now a new adventure begins: figuring out what to do with the rest of her life!





Title: Fullmetal Alchemist : A New Beginning (Arata na Hajimari) light novel



Creators: Makoto Inoue (story), Hiromu Arakawa (original story)



Summary: Complete your Fullmetal experience with this Winry-focused light novel never before published in English!





Title: Mao manga



Creators: Rumiko Takahashi



Summary: Rumiko Takahashi 's latest work takes us back to a Taisho era Japan infested with demons, and only an exorcist named Mao can end them!





Title: My Love Mix-Up! ( Kieta Hatsukoi ) manga



Creators: Wataru Hinekure (story), Aruko (art)



Summary: Boy loves girl. Girl loves other boy! Then other boy thinks first boy loves him!





Title: Rosen Blood manga



Creator: Kachiru Ishizue



Summary: After an awful carriage accident, Stella awakens in a gothic mansion in the presence of four impossibly gorgeous vampires!





Title: Kaiju No. 8 manga



Creators: Naoya Matsumoto





Title: Pokémon Journeys: The Series manga



Creator: Machito Gomi



Summary: Ash is back and traveling the world with Goh in all new adventures.





Title: Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon manga



Creator: Santa Harukaze



Summary: This new comic series contains puns and gags galore.





Title: Burn the Witch manga



Creator: Tite Kubo



Summary: Tite Kubo 's exciting expansion of Bleach , takes place in the western branch of Soul Society, Reverse London. Includes a special slipcase!





Title: Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Deserted Island Diary ( Atsumare Doubutsu no Mori : Mujintо̄ no Diary ) manga



Summary: A new manga series featuring your favorite villagers





Title: Akira Toriyama's Manga Theater manga



Creators: Akira Toriyama



Summary: A collection of action-packed short stories from the famed creator of Dragon Ball . Will be released as a single hardcover edition.





Title: Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection manga



Creator: Junji Ito



Description: An ever-increasing malice. A mind-numbing terror. The seeds of horror are sown in this collection of the renowned mangaka's early works.





Title: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga box set



Creator: Koyoharu Gotouge



Description: Relive Tanjiro and Nezuko's epic journey, which includes all 23 volumes of the series, plus exclusive bonus gifts!





Title: One Piece manga box set 4



Creator: Eiichiro Oda



Description: Set contains volumes 71–90, which make up the Dressrosa, Zou, Whole Cake Island and Reverie arcs. Plus exclusive bonus gifts!





Title: One Piece Pirate Recipes ( One Piece Pirate Recipes: Umi no Ichiryū Ryōrinin: Sanji no Manpuku Gohan ) book



Creator: Nami Iijima



Description: The recipes that power the One Piece crew, brought to you with flair and style by Chef Sanji.





Title: My Hero Academia : Ultra Analysis: The Official Character Guide book



Creator: Kōhei Horikoshi



Description: Learn everything about My Hero Academia 's heroes and villains.





Title: The Creative Gene book



Summary: Hideo Kojima , creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, explores the influences and inspirations that shape his work.





Source: Viz Media 's Twitter account

