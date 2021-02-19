News
Viz to Release Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Mao, Rozen Blood, Burn the Witch, Animal Crossing, More Manga in Fall
posted on by Alex Mateo
Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday new manga, light novels, and books that will launch in fall 2021.
Title: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Sōsō no Frieren) manga
Creators: Kanehito Yamada (story), Tsukasa Abe (art)
Summary: For immortal elf Frieren, the adventures are over. Now a new adventure begins: figuring out what to do with the rest of her life!
Title: Fullmetal Alchemist: A New Beginning (Arata na Hajimari) light novel
Creators: Makoto Inoue (story), Hiromu Arakawa (original story)
Summary: Complete your Fullmetal experience with this Winry-focused light novel never before published in English!
Title: Mao manga
Creators: Rumiko Takahashi
Summary: Rumiko Takahashi's latest work takes us back to a Taisho era Japan infested with demons, and only an exorcist named Mao can end them!
Title: My Love Mix-Up! (Kieta Hatsukoi) manga
Creators: Wataru Hinekure (story), Aruko (art)
Summary: Boy loves girl. Girl loves other boy! Then other boy thinks first boy loves him!
Title: Rosen Blood manga
Creator: Kachiru Ishizue
Summary: After an awful carriage accident, Stella awakens in a gothic mansion in the presence of four impossibly gorgeous vampires!
Title: Kaiju No. 8 manga
Creators: Naoya Matsumoto
Title: Pokémon Journeys: The Series manga
Creator: Machito Gomi
Summary: Ash is back and traveling the world with Goh in all new adventures.
Title: Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon manga
Creator: Santa Harukaze
Summary: This new comic series contains puns and gags galore.
Title: Burn the Witch manga
Creator: Tite Kubo
Summary: Tite Kubo's exciting expansion of Bleach, takes place in the western branch of Soul Society, Reverse London. Includes a special slipcase!
Title: Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Deserted Island Diary (Atsumare Doubutsu no Mori: Mujintо̄ no Diary) manga
Summary: A new manga series featuring your favorite villagers
Title: Akira Toriyama's Manga Theater manga
Creators: Akira Toriyama
Summary: A collection of action-packed short stories from the famed creator of Dragon Ball. Will be released as a single hardcover edition.
Title: Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection manga
Creator: Junji Ito
Description: An ever-increasing malice. A mind-numbing terror. The seeds of horror are sown in this collection of the renowned mangaka's early works.
Title: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga box set
Creator: Koyoharu Gotouge
Description: Relive Tanjiro and Nezuko's epic journey, which includes all 23 volumes of the series, plus exclusive bonus gifts!
Title: One Piece manga box set 4
Creator: Eiichiro Oda
Description: Set contains volumes 71–90, which make up the Dressrosa, Zou, Whole Cake Island and Reverie arcs. Plus exclusive bonus gifts!
Title: One Piece Pirate Recipes (One Piece Pirate Recipes: Umi no Ichiryū Ryōrinin: Sanji no Manpuku Gohan) book
Creator: Nami Iijima
Description: The recipes that power the One Piece crew, brought to you with flair and style by Chef Sanji.
Title: My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis: The Official Character Guide book
Creator: Kōhei Horikoshi
Description: Learn everything about My Hero Academia's heroes and villains.
Title: The Creative Gene book
Summary: Hideo Kojima, creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, explores the influences and inspirations that shape his work.
Source: Viz Media's Twitter account