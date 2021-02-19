News
Viz to Release Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Mao, Rozen Blood, Burn the Witch, Animal Crossing, More Manga in Fall

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: My Love Mix-Up!, Pokémon Journeys: The Series manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: A New Beginning light novel

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday new manga, light novels, and books that will launch in fall 2021.

Title: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Sōsō no Frieren) manga

Creators: Kanehito Yamada (story), Tsukasa Abe (art)

Summary: For immortal elf Frieren, the adventures are over. Now a new adventure begins: figuring out what to do with the rest of her life!

Title: Fullmetal Alchemist: A New Beginning (Arata na Hajimari) light novel

Creators: Makoto Inoue (story), Hiromu Arakawa (original story)

Summary: Complete your Fullmetal experience with this Winry-focused light novel never before published in English!

Title: Mao manga

Creators: Rumiko Takahashi

Summary: Rumiko Takahashi's latest work takes us back to a Taisho era Japan infested with demons, and only an exorcist named Mao can end them!

Title: My Love Mix-Up! (Kieta Hatsukoi) manga

Creators: Wataru Hinekure (story), Aruko (art)

Summary: Boy loves girl. Girl loves other boy! Then other boy thinks first boy loves him!

Title: Rosen Blood manga

Creator: Kachiru Ishizue

Summary: After an awful carriage accident, Stella awakens in a gothic mansion in the presence of four impossibly gorgeous vampires!

Title: Kaiju No. 8 manga

Creators: Naoya Matsumoto

Title: Pokémon Journeys: The Series manga

Creator: Machito Gomi

Summary: Ash is back and traveling the world with Goh in all new adventures.

Title: Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon manga

Creator: Santa Harukaze

Summary: This new comic series contains puns and gags galore.

Title: Burn the Witch manga

Creator: Tite Kubo

Summary: Tite Kubo's exciting expansion of Bleach, takes place in the western branch of Soul Society, Reverse London. Includes a special slipcase!

Title: Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Deserted Island Diary (Atsumare Doubutsu no Mori: Mujintо̄ no Diary) manga

Summary: A new manga series featuring your favorite villagers

Title: Akira Toriyama's Manga Theater manga

Creators: Akira Toriyama

Summary: A collection of action-packed short stories from the famed creator of Dragon Ball. Will be released as a single hardcover edition.

Title: Deserter: Junji Ito Story Collection manga

Creator: Junji Ito

Description: An ever-increasing malice. A mind-numbing terror. The seeds of horror are sown in this collection of the renowned mangaka's early works.

Title: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga box set

Creator: Koyoharu Gotouge

Description: Relive Tanjiro and Nezuko's epic journey, which includes all 23 volumes of the series, plus exclusive bonus gifts!

Title: One Piece manga box set 4

Creator: Eiichiro Oda

Description: Set contains volumes 71–90, which make up the Dressrosa, Zou, Whole Cake Island and Reverie arcs. Plus exclusive bonus gifts!

Title: One Piece Pirate Recipes (One Piece Pirate Recipes: Umi no Ichiryū Ryōrinin: Sanji no Manpuku Gohan) book

Creator: Nami Iijima

Description: The recipes that power the One Piece crew, brought to you with flair and style by Chef Sanji.

Title: My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis: The Official Character Guide book

Creator: Kōhei Horikoshi

Description: Learn everything about My Hero Academia's heroes and villains.

Title: The Creative Gene book

Summary: Hideo Kojima, creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, explores the influences and inspirations that shape his work.

Source: Viz Media's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives