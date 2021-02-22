Cat Manga 'Ore, Tsushima' Gets TV Anime This Summer Starring Akio Ohtsuka, Mayumi Tanaka

Shogakukan announced on Monday that Opūnokyōdai's Ore, Tsushima cat manga is getting a television anime that will premiere this summer.

The anime will star Akio Ohtsuka ( One Piece 's Blackbeard, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 's Batou) as the cat Tsushima (first visual below) and Mayumi Tanaka ( One Piece 's Luffy) as the elderly female character named Ojii-chan (grandfather, second visual below).

Fanworks ( Aggressive Retsuko ) and Space Neko Company ( Pop Team Epic , Gal & Dino ) are producing the anime. Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic , Gal & Dino ) is directing the anime.

The manga centers on a woman who is getting on in years, but all her cats think she's a man so they call her Ojii-chan. One day a brazen cat named Tsushima appears in Ojii-chan's yard.

Shogakukan published the manga's third volume on October 22. An anime fanbook will release in June.

Source: Comic Natalie