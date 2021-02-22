Fist of the North Star's Buronson Launches New Manga in May

Too Beat manga centers on Kabukicho pair who solve cases

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine revealed on February 17 that manga creators Buronson and Nozaki Hanaichi will launch a new manga titled Too Beat in the magazine's next issue on May 17. The manga will have a color opening page, and the first chapter will have 48 pages. Buronson is credited for the original work, and Hanaichi is credited for the art.

The manga is set in Shinjuku's famous Kabukicho entertainment district, and centers on Hageo, a down on his luck middle-aged man who opens the Yorozu Agency company in Kabukicho, as well as Ōkura, a detective who makes himself at home in the company. The "hard-boiled action" manga will center on the pair being involved with a various incidents, with the first one to enter their door being a high school girl who is looking to acquire a handgun.

Buronson began the story for the Fist of the North Star action manga in 1983. The original manga has been adapted into numerous television anime, original video anime, and films. Buronson most recently launched the BEGIN manga with Ryoichi Ikegami in October 2016.