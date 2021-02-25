Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Manga Ends 2nd Part, Teases Continuation

Manga based on light novels debuted in December 2017

This year's March issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Monday that the manga adaptation of Yūki Yaku 's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun ) light novel series has ended its second part. The magazine did not list the manga as continuing in its next issue next month, but the final page of the second part teased, "Stage Clear & Continue."

The manga adaptation launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in December 2017. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Monday , and the sixth volume will ship on April 22.

The light novels inspired an anime adaptation that premiered on Tokyo MX and AT-X on January 8. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it describes the story:

The series follows gamer Tomozaki who has some trouble winning at the game of life, and often places gaming logic onto real-life scenarios, to little success. That all changes when he meets Aoi, who shows him a thing or two about how to win at both.

Yen Press is releasing the original novels in English.

Bana Yoshida launched a spinoff manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app last July titled Nanami Minami wa Kagayakitai ( Minami Nanami wishes to shine ).