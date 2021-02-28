Seven Seas Licenses Shotaro Ishinomori's Original Kamen Rider Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Sunday that it has licensed Shotaro Ishinomori 's original Kamen Rider manga. The publisher will release the manga under the title Kamen Rider - The Classic Manga Collection , compiling all four volumes into a single large-trim print hardcover omnibus in December.

Seven Seas describes the release:

Fans the world over have long been enthralled by tales of Kamen Rider , the masked, motorcycle-riding superhero who protects the world from injustice. Kidnapped and experimented upon by the evil terrorist organization known as Shocker, Takeshi Hongo manages to escape their clutches and use his newfound strength to fight against their schemes. The adventures of Kamen Rider span dozens of television series and films, but in these pages are collected his very first adventures in manga print, drawn and written by original creator and manga superstar Shotaro Ishinomori . This beautiful hardcover edition, over 800 pages long, contains the entirety of Volumes 1-4 of Kamen Rider in an all-new translation.

Ishinomori is the creator of the long-running live-action tokusatsu franchise Kamen Rider , and the original manga ran alongside the first television series in 1971. Ishinomori also created the similarly long-running Super Sentai tokusatsu franchise , Both franchises continue to have new yearly television series and movies to this day, and also have crossover films every year.

