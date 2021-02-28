Virtual-On Game Series Producer Jūrō Watari Leaves Sega

Sega game producer and Virtual-On game series creator Jūrō Watari announced on his official Twitter account on Sunday that he has left Sega as of the end of February. He thanked his colleagues for his time at the company, and noted that his departure was not due to any trouble with the company. He added that his next step is still unclear, but he hopes to find a new workplace to work on new themes.

Clarifying on the future of the Virtual-On franchise , he noted that he could not say at the time if there are any new announcements, but looked forward to any new developments in the franchise from Sega .

The Cyber Troopers Virtual-On game launched for arcades in Japan in 1996, followed by a Saturn release in 1996 and a PC release in 1997. The Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram game launched for arcades in 1998, followed by Dreamcast in 1999 and Xbox 360 in 2009. The Cyber Troopers: Virtual-On Force game launched for arcades in 2001, followed by Xbox 360 in 2010. Sega released the Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Masterpiece 1995-2001 game collection digitally for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in November 2019.

The Virtual-On series crossed over with the A Certain Magical Index franchise with the A Certain Magical Virtual-On (To Aru Majutsu no Virtual-On) PS4 and PlayStation Vita game in February 2018.

Watari also produced the 7th Dragon III: Code:VFD game.

Source: Jūrō Watari's Twitter account via Gematsu