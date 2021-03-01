Atlanta's MomoCon Cancels 2021 Main Event

Mini-event titled Winterfest takes place on December 19-20

The staff of Atlanta's MomoCon event announced on Friday that it is canceling its main event that was slated for May 27-30 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The staff of the convention now plan to host a mini-event titled Winterfest at the Georgia World Congress Center on December 19-20.

Tickets for MomoCon 2020 and MomoCon 2021 will automatically roll over to next year's event, which is currently is slated for May 26-29, 2022. The extended refund window is open until April 1.

The previous MomoCon took place in May 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The event hosted guests such as directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki , musician Shing02 , and Goichi "Suda51" Suda.

The staff of MomoCon describes the event:

Founded in 2004 by Jessica Merriman and Chris Stuckey, then students at Georgia Tech, MomoCon has grown from a 700 person on-campus event to the largest event in the southeast United States for fans of video games, animation, cosplay , comics, and tabletop games.

Source: Press release