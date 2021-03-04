Inti Creates Reveals Blaster Master Zero 3 Game for PS4, Switch, PC

Game launches on July 29

Inti Creates announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Thursday that it is developing Blaster Master Zero 3, a new game in the Blaster Master series. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 29.

Inti Creates describes the story:

Series protagonist Jason travels to where the series all began, the planet Sophia, in order to save series heroine Eve in this final installment of the story!

Inti Creates acquired the rights to the original Blaster Master game by Sunsoft . Sunsoft released the game on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1988.

Inti Creates released Blaster Master Zero for Nintendo 3DS and Switch in March 2017, and then on PC in 2019 and PS4 in 2020. The company released the sequel Blaster Master Zero 2 for Switch and PC in 2019, and on PS4 in 2020.