Square Enix Manga & Books Adds My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! Manga

Company to also release Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania book

Square Enix Manga & Books announced on Saturday that it has licensed PONJEA 's My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! manga adaptation of Shinkoshoto and Huuka Kazabana 's Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita light novel series. Square Enix also announced it will release the Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania hardcover book in December.

Square Enix describes the first volume of My Isekai Life , which is slated for December 14:

Whether at the office or at home, corporate drone Yuji Sano works all the time. So when his home PC flashes a message about him being summoned to another world, Yuji restarts his machine...only to find that he's inadvertently accepted the summons! Now in a fantasy world far removed from paperwork and computers, Yuji has just one thing on his mind: waking up from what he thinks is a dream and getting back to the mountain of work he left behind! But this other world has other plans for Yuji, who quickly discovers his Monster Tamer character class allows him to befriend slimes! And thanks to their number, those slimes help him absorb so much magical knowledge that he gains a second character class in the blink of an eye! How will Yuji wield his power now that he's the greatest sage the realm has ever known?! And what about all that paperwork?!

SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Huuka Kazabana in 2018, and there are currently 13 volumes. PONJEA launched the manga adaptation in 2018, and the 11th volume shipped on February 5.

The novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation.

