Netflix Signs 1st Long-Term Contract With Japanese Studio for Visual Effects

3D CG studio Digital Frontier announced on Monday that it signed a contract with Netflix to allow Netflix 's digital production department to collaborate with Digital Frontier on original works and numerous other projects over several years. This is the first such contract that Netflix has signed with a Japanese studio for visual effects.

The first project for this new agreement was the live-action series of Haro Aso 's Alice in Borderland manga, which debuted on Netflix on December 10. Digital Frontier worked on the CG and digital effects for the show. The show will get a second season.

Digital Frontier was founded in 1993, and became part of the Fields Group in 2010. The company employs around 250 employees, and has produced visual effects for such live-action productions as Bleach , Inuyashiki , Death Note , and Gantz . It has worked on GANTZ:O , Resident Evil: Damnation , Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV , Tekken: Blood Vengeance , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI , Summer Wars , Wolf Children , and other anime. It has also worked on the cutscenes for Final Fantasy VII Remake, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , and other games.