Child of Kamiari Month Anime Film's New Trailer Unveils More Cast, miwa's Theme Song, Fall Debut

The official YouTube channel for Cretica Universal's Child of Kamiari Month ( Kamiari no Kodomo ) anime film project began streaming the film's updated 60-second trailer on Saturday. The trailer previews singer miwa 's theme song "Kanna," and it also announces three more cast members and the fall opening for the film.

The newly announced cast members are:

Actress Riko Nagase as Miki, Kanna's classmate

as Miki, Kanna's classmate Chafurin as Kotoshironushi, the god who rules Izumo

as Kotoshironushi, the god who rules Izumo Wataru Takagi as Ryūjin

Aju Makita (live-action Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai's Kayo) voices the protagonist Kanna, who loses her love of running after her mother passes away. Maaya Sakamoto ( Escaflowne 's Hitomi, Fate franchise 's da Vinci and Jeanne) voices Shiro, a one-winged rabbit messenger of the gods, while Miyu Irino ( Spirited Away 's Haku, Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE 's Syaoran) voices Yato, an oni boy. Both appear before Kanna and journey with her to Izumo. In the old Japanese calendar, the month of October is called "Kannazuki" ("the month of no gods"). But in Izumo, it is called "Kamiarizuki" ("the month of gods") due to a legend that the myriad gods of Japan gather at Izumo Shrine during October.

Cretica Universal announced the project along with its first crowdfunding campaign in March 2019. The campaign marked the beginning of the project's "first commit" from March to May 2019, with the second crowdfunding campaign from July to August 2019 as its "second commit." The third crowdfunding campaign ran from April to June.

LIDEN FILMS representative director Tetsuro Satomi is the project's animation producer. She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- director Kazuya Sakamoto is the "creation director." Toshinari Shinohe is in charge of planning and credited for the original work, while Takana Shirai is credited with the original concept and as animation director. Michihiko Suwa ( Detective Conan films) and Teppei Mishima are planners and producers for the project. Haruka Sagawa is the character designer. Tetsurō Takita and Ryūta Miyake are penning the script.