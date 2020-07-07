miwa Performs Child of Kamiari Month Anime Film's Theme Song

Film opens in Japan in 2021 after delay

The staff for Cretica Universal's Child of Kamiari Month ( Kamiari no Kodomo ) anime film project announced on Tuesday that singer-songwriter miwa will perform the film's theme song.

The anime film will open in 2021, delayed from its original 2020 opening date.

Aju Makita (live-action Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai's Kayo) voices the protagonist Kanna, who loses her love of running after her mother passes away. Maaya Sakamoto ( Escaflowne 's Hitomi, Fate franchise 's da Vinci and Jeanne) voices Shiro, a one-winged rabbit messenger of the gods, while Miyu Irino ( Spirited Away 's Haku, Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE 's Syaoran) voices Yato, an oni boy. Both appear before Kanna and journey with her to Izumo.

Cretica Universal launched a third crowdfunding campaign for the anime in April. The crowdfunding campaign ended on June 1.

Cretica Universal announced the project along with its first crowdfunding campaign in March 2019. The campaign marked the beginning of the project's "first commit" from March to May last year, with the second crowdfunding campaign from July to August last year as its "second commit."

The anime's story centers on a girl named Kanna who loses her love of running after her mother passes away. Due to the workings of the gods, she heads to Izumo, Shimane Prefecture. The story features Izumo Shrine and the Kamiari myth in the region. In the old Japanese calendar, the month of October is called "Kannazuki" ("the month of no gods"). But in Izumo, it is called "Kamiarizuki" ("the month of gods") due to a legend that the myriad gods of Japan gather at Izumo Shrine during October. Other anime such as Kamichu! also portray this traditional belief.

LIDEN FILMS representative director Tetsuro Satomi is the project's animation producer. She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- director Kazuya Sakamoto is the "creation director." Toshinari Shinohe is in charge of planning and credited for the original work, while Takana Shirai is credited with the original concept and as animation director. Michihiko Suwa ( Detective Conan films) and Teppei Mishima are planners and producers for the project. Haruka Sagawa is the character designer. Tetsurō Takita and Ryūta Miyake are penning the script.