Kusohamu-chan Character Gets 24-Episode Short Net Anime

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app began streaming a short anime adaptation of NORICOPO's Ikinuke! Bakusō! Kusohamu-chan! (Survive! Run Wild! Kusohamu-chan!) manga on March 17. All 24 episodes were available for free in the app and on the official Kusohamu-chan YouTube channel for 24 hours, but only the first four episodes are now available on YouTube .

The anime's release celebrates the character's "birthday" as a stamp character for the LINE messaging service. The character is a hamster that came from space.

NORICOPO's manga runs on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's compiled book volume in May 2019.