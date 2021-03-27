Comic-Con International Plans 3-Day In-Person Event Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Comic-Con Special Edition to take place at San Diego Convention Center on November 26-28

The organizers of the San Diego's Comic-Con International event revealed on Saturday that they plan to host an in-person event on November 26-28 at the San Diego Convention center. The announcement stated the event will be called Comic-Con Special Edition.

The organizers added, "It is our hope that by Fall conditions will permit larger public gatherings." The organizers will reveal the attendance capacity, badge cost, and other information at a later date.

The organizers had revealed earlier this month that it had canceled this year's physical event in July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. Instead of a physical event, the organizers stated they planned to hold a three-day "[email protected]" virtual event on July 23-25. The official website for the event still lists the virtual event as going forward. This year's physical event was scheduled to take place on July 22-25, 2021.

The staff at the time said they were also planning a smaller, alternative, three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November.

Comic-Con International 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation. Last year's event was originally scheduled for last July at the San Diego Convention Center. Instead of a physical event, organizers held a "[email protected]" virtual event last July.

The staff held the [email protected] virtual event on March 26-27.

