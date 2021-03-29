Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun Astronaut Trainee TV Anime Unveils More Cast, Theme Song, 2nd Video

The television anime of Yūji Nishimura's web manga Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun revealed three new cast members and the second promotional video on Monday. The video reveals and previews the theme song "2000 Nanchara Uchū no Tabi" ("2000 or So: A Space Odyssey") by hip hop group RHYMESTER , who are performing their first children's anime theme.

The new cast includes:

Yutaka Aoyama as Principal



Tsuyoshi Koyama as Tobio, self-proclaimed owner of a stylish offal restaurant



Ayasa Itō as Michiko, who sits in the seat next to Kotetsu



The main cast members are (from left to right in the image above):

This is the first time that Kappei Yamaguchi is co-starring with his daughter Akane Yamaguchi . Tsuyoshi Muro plays DAXA, the mascot who teach knowledge about space, and narrates the anime.

The weekly anime will premiere on Wednesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. on NHK 's E-tele channel.

The manga follows the daily life of Kotetsu-kun, who aspires to be an astronaut, and friends at the Animal Space Academy as they all pursue their dreams.

Hazumu Sakuta ( Ōya-san to Boku , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , Neko no Dayan ) is directing the anime at Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko ). Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch , Space Brothers ) is writing the scripts.

Nishimura launched the manga on August 6, 2019, just after the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and has since posted a chapter every other Monday for free.

