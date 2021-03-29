News
Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun Astronaut Trainee TV Anime Unveils More Cast, Theme Song, 2nd Video
posted on by Alex Mateo
The television anime of Yūji Nishimura's web manga Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun revealed three new cast members and the second promotional video on Monday. The video reveals and previews the theme song "2000 Nanchara Uchū no Tabi" ("2000 or So: A Space Odyssey") by hip hop group RHYMESTER, who are performing their first children's anime theme.
The new cast includes:
Yutaka Aoyama as Principal
Tsuyoshi Koyama as Tobio, self-proclaimed owner of a stylish offal restaurant
Ayasa Itō as Michiko, who sits in the seat next to Kotetsu
The main cast members are (from left to right in the image above):
- Akane Yamaguchi as Otama, Kotetsu's schoolmate
- Masashi Tamaki as Liu, Kotetsu's schoolmate
- Natsumi Fujiwara as Kotetsu
- Ayana Taketatsu as Hikaru, Kotetsu's schoolmate
- Junya Enoki as Niko, Kotetsu's schoolmate
- Kappei Yamaguchi as Kotetsu's Grandpa (pictured below)
This is the first time that Kappei Yamaguchi is co-starring with his daughter Akane Yamaguchi. Tsuyoshi Muro plays DAXA, the mascot who teach knowledge about space, and narrates the anime.
The weekly anime will premiere on Wednesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. on NHK's E-tele channel.
The manga follows the daily life of Kotetsu-kun, who aspires to be an astronaut, and friends at the Animal Space Academy as they all pursue their dreams.
Hazumu Sakuta (Ōya-san to Boku, How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno, Neko no Dayan) is directing the anime at Fanworks (Aggretsuko, Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko). Yoichi Kato (Yōkai Watch, Space Brothers) is writing the scripts.
Nishimura launched the manga on August 6, 2019, just after the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and has since posted a chapter every other Monday for free.
Sources: Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun anime's website, Kadokawa Anime's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie