Sailor Moon Stage Musical Returns in September After COVID-19 Delay

The official website for Naoko Takeuchi 's Sailor Moon franchise announced on Thursday that the Sailor Moon stage musicals will return with the Kaguya-hime no Koibito production this September in Tokyo. The production will relaunch with the cast and staff reuniting. The first batch of advance tickets will be available to members of the franchise 's official Pretty Guardians fan club.

The Kaguya-hime no Koibito musical was originally planned to debut in summer 2019, but then was delayed to summer 2020. It was delayed again due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The musical shares the same title as a short manga that inspired the Sailor Moon S: The Movie anime film.

The recent Sailor Moon series of musicals began with Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -La Reconquista- in 2013 to celebrate the manga's 20th anniversary. The fourth of the new stage musicals, Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -Le Mouvement Final-, ran in Japan from September to October 2017. The musical's final performance, recorded on October 1, 2017 in Osaka, screened in theaters in the United States in March 2018, and also screened in theaters in Canada in early April 2018.

The franchise also received a new stage musical starring members of the Nogizaka46 idol group. The musical ran at The Tennōzu Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo in June 2018, and at TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Tokyo in September 2018.

The Sailor Moon The Super Live stage performance show had a preview run at AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo in August and September 2018, before having performances at the Palais des congrès de Paris in November 2018 as part of the Japonismes 2018 event in Paris, France. The show had a United States run in March 2019.

A separate Prism on Ice show starring professional figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva as Sailor Moon /Usagi Tsukino would have opened last June, but is now slated for this June.