Ayahi Takagaki Joins Cast of Tropical-Rouge! Precure Anime

Toei Animation revealed on Saturday that it has cast Ayahi Takagaki as Elda in the Tropical-Rouge! Precure anime. The character will debut in the show's seventh episode on Sunday .

The show premiered in Japan on February 28. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Tropical-Rouge! Precure has a theme of "the sea" and "makeup." The show will feature a transformation item shaped as a cosmetics compact. The anime's tagline is "Transform with makeup! Invincible motivation!" The anime centers on Manatsu, who moves from her small island birthplace to a city and starts middle school. On the day she moves she meets a mermaid girl named Laura who is looking for the "legendary warriors" the Precures. Laura's hometown, the mermaid country of Grand Ocean, has been attacked by the "procrastination witch," who has stolen the country's "motivation power."

The show stars:

Yutaka Tsuchida ( Eiga Precure All Stars: Minna de Utau Kiseki no Mahō! , Kirakira Precure a la Mode: Paris to! Omoide no Mille-Feuille! ) is the series director at Toei Animation . Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Jewelpet: Magical Change , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yukiko Nakatani ( Go! Princess Precure ) is designing the characters, Miki Imai is the art designer, and Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Shiho Terada ( Healin' Good Precure ) is composing the music. Akira Tanaka and Aki Murase are producing the anime. Machico is performing the opening theme song "Viva! Spark! Tropical-Rouge! Precure." Chihaya Yoshitake is performing the ending theme song "TropicaING."

Futago Kamikita debuted a manga adaptation of the anime in the March issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi on February 3. Izumi Todo , the collective pseudonym for Toei Animation 's staff, is credited with the original work.

Source: MoCa News