Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro's Build King Manga Ends

This year's 19th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro 's Build King manga. The manga's second volume will ship on June 4, and the third volume will ship on September 3. The third volume will include content that did not appear in the magazine.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Tonkachi and Renge live on mysterious Hammer Island, a place where no human should be able to survive. The two are carpenters who build houses for the island's inhabitants, but what are their special powers? And what are their dreams? Construction soon begins on this megabuild of a battle fantasy story!

Shimabukuro launched the "architecture battle" manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 50th issue on November 16. The first volume shipped on April 2.

Shimabukuro published a one-shot also titled "Build King" in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2018. Viz Media published the one-shot in English.

Shimabukuro's gourmet battle manga Toriko launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2008, and ended in November 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America. The manga inspired a 147-episode television anime series in 2011-2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation released part of the series on DVD. The manga also inspired several anime specials and crossover specials, and an anime film in 2013.

