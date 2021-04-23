Hiroshi Motomiya's 'Boku, Imasu yo' Manga's 1st Part Ends

"Bureaucratic survival lesson" manga launched in August 2020

This year's 20th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine published the final chapter of the first part of Hiroshi Motomiya 's Boku, Imasu yo (I'm Here You Know) manga last week. The magazine did not reveal any details about the second part.

Motomiya ( Salaryman Kintaro ) debuted the manga in Young Jump in August 2020. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 19.

The "bureaucratic survival lesson" manga centers on a young man who works at an unchanging municipal office, but will stand up and make his voice heard.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.

Motomiya launched his Kōun Ryūsui [Jofuku] in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in January 2017, and Shueisha published the eighth and final volume in January 2020. Motomiya launched his new manga Umi o Wataru be in Grand Jump in April 2020. Motomiya and Hiroshi Takano launched the Good Job manga in Young Jump in July 2018, and ended it in July 2020.