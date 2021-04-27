News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 25-May1

Lady Oscar The Rose of Versailles, Mon Colle Knights anime; Dai Dark, Chasing After Aoi Koshiba manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Hero Mask BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 April 27
Lady Oscar The Rose of Versailles BD 1Cite Discotek Media US$49.95 April 27
Lupin III: Elusiveness of the Fog BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek Media US$24.95 April 27
Mon Colle Knights BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 April 27
Saint Seiya Classic Movie Collection BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 April 27
s-CRY-ed BDPlease Discotek Media US$59.95 April 27
Toradora! Set 1 BDPlease NIS America US$39.99 April 26

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After-School Hanako-kun Graphic Novel (GN)Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 27
Alice and Zoroku GN 8Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 April 27
The Ancient Magus Bride GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 April 27
Bakemonogatari GN 8Please Vertical US$12.95 April 27
Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 27
Dai Dark GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 27
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 27
Destiny Lovers GN 6 (adult)Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
Disney Manga: Stitch and the Samurai GN 1Please Tokyopop US$10.99 April 27
Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 27
Heavenly Delusion GN 2Please Denpa US$12.95 April 27
Hi Score Girl GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 27
How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 27
I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 27
I'm the Catlords' Manservant GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 27
King of Eden GN 3Please Yen Press US$23.99 April 27
Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 8Please Vertical US$12.95 April 27
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 27
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 27
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 27
Parallel Paradise GN 5 (adult)Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
Syrup GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 27
World’s End Harem GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 27
Yokai Girls GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 27

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After-School Hanako-kun GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 April 27
Agravity Boys GN 2Cite Viz Media US$6.99 April 27
Alice and Zoroku GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
The Ancient Magus Bride GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 27
Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 27
Crimson Prince GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 27
Dai Dark GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
The Dawn of the Witch GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 27
DAYS GN 23Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 27
The Demon Girl Next Door GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
FAKE GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 2Please Compass US$6.99 April 27
Harem Marriage GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 27
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 29-30Please Viz Media US$6.99 each April 27
I'm the Catlords' Manservant GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 27
King of Eden GN 3Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 27
Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 8Please Vertical US$7.99 April 27
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
REAL GN 1-14Please Viz Media US$89.99 each April 27
RIN-NE GN 27-28Please Viz Media US$9.99 each April 27
Syrup GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 27
Those Snow White Notes GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 27
What I Love About You GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 27
When We're in Love GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 27
Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 27

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accel World Novel 24Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 27
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Novel 6Cite Yen Press US$14.99 April 27
Baccano! Novel 16 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$19.99 April 27
Children Who Chase Lost Voices from Deep Below + 5 Centimeters Per Second Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 April 27
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 3Please Yen Press US$19.99 April 27
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 27
High School DxD Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 27
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 16Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 27
King of the Labyrinth Novel 2 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 April 27
Pretty Boy Detective Club Novel 3Please Vertical US$14.95 April 27
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 19Please One Peace US$13.95 April 27
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 7Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 27
Wolf and Parchment Novel 5Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 27
Woof Woof Story - I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! Novel 6Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 27
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 27
You Call That Service? Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 April 27

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accel World Novel 24Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 27
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Novel 6Cite Yen Press US$7.99 April 27
Alice in the Country of Diamonds: Bet On My Heart NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 April 29
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 3Please Yen Press US$199.99 April 27
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 27
High School DxD Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 27
I Have a Secret NovelPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 April 29
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 36Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 28
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 16Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 27
King of the Labyrinth Novel 2Please Yen Press US$9.99 April 27
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 29
Record of Wortenia War Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 26
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 19Please One Peace US$9.99 April 27
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 29
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$6.99 April 30
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 29
Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 7Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 27
Wolf and Parchment Novel 5Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 27
Woof Woof Story - I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! Novel 6Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 27
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 2Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 27
You Call That Service? Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 27

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Death end re;Quest Switch gamePlease Idea Factory International US$29.99 April 27
New Pokémon Snap Switch gameCite Nintendo US$59.99 April 30

