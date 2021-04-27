News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 25-May1
posted on by Alex Mateo
Lady Oscar The Rose of Versailles, Mon Colle Knights anime; Dai Dark, Chasing After Aoi Koshiba manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Hero Mask BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|April 27
|Lady Oscar The Rose of Versailles BD 1Cite
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|April 27
|Lupin III: Elusiveness of the Fog BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|April 27
|Mon Colle Knights BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|April 27
|Saint Seiya Classic Movie Collection BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|April 27
|s-CRY-ed BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|April 27
|Toradora! Set 1 BDPlease
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|April 26
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After-School Hanako-kun Graphic Novel (GN)Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 27
|Alice and Zoroku GN 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 27
|The Ancient Magus Bride GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 27
|Bakemonogatari GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 27
|Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 27
|Dai Dark GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 27
|The Demon Girl Next Door GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 27
|Destiny Lovers GN 6 (adult)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|Disney Manga: Stitch and the Samurai GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$10.99
|April 27
|Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 27
|Heavenly Delusion GN 2Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|April 27
|Hi Score Girl GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 27
|How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 27
|I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 27
|I'm the Catlords' Manservant GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 27
|King of Eden GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|April 27
|Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 27
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 27
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 27
|My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 27
|Parallel Paradise GN 5 (adult)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|Syrup GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 27
|World’s End Harem GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 27
|Yokai Girls GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 27
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After-School Hanako-kun GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 27
|Agravity Boys GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 27
|Alice and Zoroku GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|The Ancient Magus Bride GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 27
|Chasing After Aoi Koshiba GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 27
|Crimson Prince GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 27
|Dai Dark GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|The Dawn of the Witch GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 27
|DAYS GN 23Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 27
|The Demon Girl Next Door GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|FAKE GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|Golden Japanesque: A Splendid Yokohama Romance GN 2Please
|Compass
|US$6.99
|April 27
|Harem Marriage GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 27
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 29-30Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|April 27
|I'm the Catlords' Manservant GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 27
|King of Eden GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 27
|Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|April 27
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|REAL GN 1-14Please
|Viz Media
|US$89.99 each
|April 27
|RIN-NE GN 27-28Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99 each
|April 27
|Syrup GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 27
|Those Snow White Notes GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 27
|What I Love About You GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 27
|When We're in Love GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 27
|Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 27
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accel World Novel 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 27
|The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Novel 6Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 27
|Baccano! Novel 16 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|April 27
|Children Who Chase Lost Voices from Deep Below + 5 Centimeters Per Second Novel (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|April 27
|The Eminence in Shadow Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|April 27
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 27
|High School DxD Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 27
|The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 27
|King of the Labyrinth Novel 2 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|April 27
|Pretty Boy Detective Club Novel 3Please
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|April 27
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 19Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|April 27
|Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 27
|Wolf and Parchment Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 27
|Woof Woof Story - I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 27
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 27
|You Call That Service? Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 27
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accel World Novel 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 27
|The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Novel 6Cite
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 27
|Alice in the Country of Diamonds: Bet On My Heart NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 29
|The Eminence in Shadow Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$199.99
|April 27
|The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Hey, How about Treason? Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 27
|High School DxD Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 27
|I Have a Secret NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 29
|Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 36Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 28
|The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 27
|King of the Labyrinth Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|April 27
|Muscles Are Better Than Magic! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 29
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 26
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 19Please
|One Peace
|US$9.99
|April 27
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 29
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|April 30
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 29
|Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 27
|Wolf and Parchment Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 27
|Woof Woof Story - I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir! Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 27
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 27
|You Call That Service? Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 27
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Death end re;Quest Switch gamePlease
|Idea Factory International
|US$29.99
|April 27
|New Pokémon Snap Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|April 30