North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 18-24

The real question is, was there finally enough action to satisfy Jacki?

― The ANN Aftershow - My Hero Academia Ep 92: Class 1-A Wins The First Match! The first match between Class 1-A and 1-B wraps up with a victory for Shinso, Froppy, Red Riot, Chargebolt, and Anima. While the previous episode was mostly set-up, episode 92 gives the heroes a chance to shine while also showing off Shinso's potential...