North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 18-24

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kaiji BD Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 April 20

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero Graphic Novel (GN) 4 Seven Seas US$12.99 April 20
Asadora! GN 2 Viz Media US$14.99 April 20
Blue Flag GN 7 Viz Media US$12.99 April 20
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 2 Seven Seas US$19.99 April 20
Cagaster GN 5 Ablaze US$12.99 April 20
Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 2 Yen Press US$23.99 April 20
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 April 20
Golden Kamuy GN 21 Viz Media US$12.99 April 20
Hana-chan and the Shape of the World GN Yen Press US$14.99 April 20
I Was Reincarnated as the Villainess in an Otome Game but the Boys Love Me Anyway! GN 1 Tokyopop US$12.99 April 20
Laughing Under the Clouds GN 1 Tokyopop US$12.99 April 20
Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection GN (hardcover) Viz Media US$22.99 April 20
Magika Swordsman and Summoner GN 14 Seven Seas US$12.99 April 20
Mint Chocolate GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 April 20
My Boy GN 7 Vertical US$12.95 April 20
Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 1 Tokyopop US$12.99 April 20
Penguindrum GN 4 Seven Seas US$12.99 April 20
Plunderer GN 7 Yen Press US$21.99 April 20
RaW Hero GN 4 Yen Press US$12.99 April 20
The Rose of Versailles GN 5 (hardcover) Udon Entertainment US$29.99 April 21
Sasaki and Miyano GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 April 20
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 9 Yen Press US$12.99 April 20
Super Sentai Himitsu Sentai Gorenger Omnibus GN (hardcover) Seven Seas US$24.99 April 20
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 April 20
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 April 20
Ultraman GN 15 Viz Media US$12.99 April 20
Usagi Yojimbo Saga GN 9 Dark Horse US$24.99 April 21
Usagi Yojimbo Saga Limited Edition GN 9 (hardcover) Dark Horse US$79.99 April 21
Yowamushi Pedal GN 17 Yen Press US$23.99 April 20
Zo Zo Zombie GN 10 Yen Press US$11.99 April 20

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 April 20
Alice in the Country of Joker: The Nightmare Trilogy GN 1-3 Seven Seas US$9.99 each April 22
Blue Flag GN 7 Viz Media US$8.99 April 20
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 2 Seven Seas US$13.99 April 20
Blue Lock GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 20
Cirque du Freak GN 3-4 Yen Press US$6.99 each April 20
Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist- GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 each April 20
A Girl and Her Guard Dog GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 20
Golden Kamuy GN 21 Viz Media US$8.99 April 20
Hana-chan and the Shape of the World GN Yen Press US$6.99 April 20
High-Rise Invasion GN 17-18 Seven Seas US$9.99 each April 20
The Honey-blood Beauty & Her Vampire GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 20
I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 April 20
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 15 Yen Press US$6.99 April 20
Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection GN Viz Media US$15.99 April 20
Mint Chocolate GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 April 20
Orient GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 20
Penguindrum GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 April 20
Plunderer GN 7 Yen Press US$12.99 April 20
RaW Hero GN 4 Yen Press US$6.99 April 20
Sasaki and Miyano GN 2 Yen Press US$6.99 April 20
Super Sentai Himitsu Sentai Gorenger Omnibus GN Seven Seas US$13.99 April 20
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN Seven Seas US$9.99 April 20
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 April 20
Ultraman GN 15 Viz Media US$8.99 April 20
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 20
We're New at This GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 20
Will It Be the World or Her? GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 20
Yowamushi Pedal GN 17 Yen Press US$12.99 April 20
Zo Zo Zombie GN 10 Yen Press US$6.99 April 20

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Indignation of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel Yen Press US$14.99 April 20
The Intrigues of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel Yen Press US$14.99 April 20
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 10 Seven Seas US$13.99 April 20
A Mysterious Job Called Oda Nobunaga Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 April 20
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 6 Yen Press US$14.99 April 20

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Full Metal Panic! Novel 11 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 23
The Great Cleric Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 22
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 4 Seven Seas US$13.99 April 22
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 15 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 21
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 23
A Mysterious Job Called Oda Nobunaga Novel 3 Yen Press US$8.99 April 20
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 6 Yen Press US$7.99 April 20
Penguindrum Novel 3 Seven Seas US$13.99 April 22

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Judgment PS5, XBX, Stadia game Sega US$39.99 April 23
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 PS4, Xbox One, PC game Square Enix US$59.99 April 23

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Street Fighter Memorial Archive Beyond the World Artbook (hardcover) Udon Entertainment US$49.99 April 20
