News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 18-24
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kaiji anime, Laughing Under the Clouds manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Kaiji BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|April 20
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero Graphic Novel (GN) 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 20
Asadora! GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 20
Blue Flag GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 20
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|April 20
Cagaster GN 5
|Ablaze
|US$12.99
|April 20
Cirque du Freak Omnibus GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|April 20
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 20
Golden Kamuy GN 21
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 20
Hana-chan and the Shape of the World GN
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 20
I Was Reincarnated as the Villainess in an Otome Game but the Boys Love Me Anyway! GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|April 20
Laughing Under the Clouds GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|April 20
Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection GN (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|April 20
Magika Swordsman and Summoner GN 14
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 20
Mint Chocolate GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 20
My Boy GN 7
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 20
Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|April 20
Penguindrum GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 20
Plunderer GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$21.99
|April 20
RaW Hero GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 20
The Rose of Versailles GN 5 (hardcover)
|Udon Entertainment
|US$29.99
|April 21
Sasaki and Miyano GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 20
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 20
Super Sentai Himitsu Sentai Gorenger Omnibus GN (hardcover)
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 20
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 20
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 20
Ultraman GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 20
Usagi Yojimbo Saga GN 9
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|April 21
Usagi Yojimbo Saga Limited Edition GN 9 (hardcover)
|Dark Horse
|US$79.99
|April 21
Yowamushi Pedal GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|April 20
Zo Zo Zombie GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$11.99
|April 20
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 20
Alice in the Country of Joker: The Nightmare Trilogy GN 1-3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|April 22
Blue Flag GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 20
Blue Giant Omnibus GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 20
Blue Lock GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 20
Cirque du Freak GN 3-4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99 each
|April 20
Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist- GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99 each
|April 20
A Girl and Her Guard Dog GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 20
Golden Kamuy GN 21
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 20
Hana-chan and the Shape of the World GN
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 20
High-Rise Invasion GN 17-18
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|April 20
The Honey-blood Beauty & Her Vampire GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 20
I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 20
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 15
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 20
Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collection GN
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|April 20
Mint Chocolate GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 20
Orient GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 20
Penguindrum GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 20
Plunderer GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 20
RaW Hero GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 20
Sasaki and Miyano GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 20
Super Sentai Himitsu Sentai Gorenger Omnibus GN
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 20
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 20
Tamamo-chan's a Fox! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 20
Ultraman GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 20
Wave, Listen to Me! GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 20
We're New at This GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 20
Will It Be the World or Her? GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 20
Yowamushi Pedal GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 20
Zo Zo Zombie GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 20
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Indignation of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 20
The Intrigues of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 20
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 10
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 20
A Mysterious Job Called Oda Nobunaga Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 20
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 20
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Full Metal Panic! Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 23
The Great Cleric Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 22
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 22
The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Novel 15
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 21
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 23
A Mysterious Job Called Oda Nobunaga Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 20
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 20
Penguindrum Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 22
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Judgment PS5, XBX, Stadia game
|Sega
|US$39.99
|April 23
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 PS4, Xbox One, PC game
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|April 23
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Street Fighter Memorial Archive Beyond the World Artbook (hardcover)
|Udon Entertainment
|US$49.99
|April 20