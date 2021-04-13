News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 11-17
posted on by Alex Mateo
Laidbackers, Kids on the Slope anime; In Another World With My Smartphone, Call of the Night manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Kids on the Slope BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|April 13
Laidbackers BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|April 13
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Call of the Night Graphic Novel (GN) 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 13
Candy Color Paradox GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 13
Case Closed GN 78
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 13
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 13
Gal Gohan GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 13
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 13
The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes GN 2 (color)
|Denpa
|US$15.95
|April 13
Harukana Receive GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 13
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 13
I Hear the Sunspot: Limit GN 3
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|April 13
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 13
Inside Mari GN 7
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|April 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 13
Love Me for Who I Am GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 13
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 13
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 13
Persona 5 GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 13
Pokémon Adventures Black 2 and White 2 GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 13
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|April 13
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 13
Witchcraft Works GN 15
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 13
World's Greatest First Love GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 13
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Alice in the Country of Clover: Nightmare GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Alice in the Country of Clover: Nightmare GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Alice Love Fables: Toy Box GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Call of the Night GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 13
Case Closed GN 78
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 13
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
GE - Good Ending GN 16
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 13
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
Harukana Receive GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 13
Love Me for Who I Am GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
Nina the Starry Bride GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 13
Peach Boy Riverside GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 13
Persona 5 GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 13
Pokémon Adventures Black 2 and White 2 GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 13
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 13
Shōjo Fight GN 16
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 13
Tokyo Revengers GN 20
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 13
Witchcraft Works GN 15
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|April 13
Yozakura Quartet GN 27
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 13
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 11
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 13
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Are You Okay With a Slightly Older Girlfriend? Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 12
Banner of the Stars Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 13
Black Summoner Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 16
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 15
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 15
The Invincible Shovel Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
Slayers Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 14
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 14
The Tales of Marielle Clarac: The Matchmaking of Marielle Clarac Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 11
Tearmoon Empire Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 11
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Poison Control: Contaminated Edition Switch, PS4 game
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|April 13
Saga Frontier Remastered Switch, PS4, PC game
|CAPCOM
|US$24.99
|April 15
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ask Iwata Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata Nintendo's Legendary CEO Book (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|April 13