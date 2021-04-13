News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 11-17

Laidbackers, Kids on the Slope anime; In Another World With My Smartphone, Call of the Night manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kids on the Slope BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 April 13
Laidbackers BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 April 13

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Call of the Night Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 13
Candy Color Paradox GN 5Cite Viz Media US$12.99 April 13
Case Closed GN 78AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 April 13
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 13
Gal Gohan GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 13
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 13
The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes GN 2 (color)Please Denpa US$15.95 April 13
Harukana Receive GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 13
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 13
I Hear the Sunspot: Limit GN 3Please One Peace US$12.95 April 13
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 April 13
Inside Mari GN 7Please Denpa US$12.95 April 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 13
Love Me for Who I Am GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 13
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 13
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 13
Persona 5 GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 13
Pokémon Adventures Black 2 and White 2 GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 13
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 7Please Viz Media US$17.99 April 13
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 14Please Viz Media US$9.99 April 13
Witchcraft Works GN 15Please Vertical US$12.95 April 13
World's Greatest First Love GN 14Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 13

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in the Country of Clover: Nightmare GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Alice in the Country of Clover: Nightmare GNCite Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Alice Love Fables: Toy Box GNAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Call of the Night GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 13
Case Closed GN 78Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 13
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
GE - Good Ending GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 13
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
Harukana Receive GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 13
Komi Can't Communicate GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 13
Love Me for Who I Am GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
Nina the Starry Bride GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 13
Peach Boy Riverside GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 13
Persona 5 GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 13
Pokémon Adventures Black 2 and White 2 GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 13
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 13
Shōjo Fight GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 13
Tokyo Revengers GN 20Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 13
Witchcraft Works GN 15Please Vertical US$7.99 April 13
Yozakura Quartet GN 27Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 13

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 13

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Are You Okay With a Slightly Older Girlfriend? Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 12
Banner of the Stars Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 13
Black Summoner Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 16
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 15
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 15
The Invincible Shovel Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
Slayers Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 14
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 14
The Tales of Marielle Clarac: The Matchmaking of Marielle Clarac Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 11
Tearmoon Empire Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 11

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Poison Control: Contaminated Edition Switch, PS4 gamePlease NIS America US$49.99 April 13
Saga Frontier Remastered Switch, PS4, PC gameCite CAPCOM US$24.99 April 15

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ask Iwata Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata Nintendo's Legendary CEO Book (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$22.99 April 13
