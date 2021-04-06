News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 4-10
posted on by Alex Mateo
Earwig and the Witch, Gakuen Heaven anime; Please Put Them On Takamine-san, A School Frozen in Time manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Earwig and the Witch DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$19.98
|April 6
|Earwig and the Witch BD/DVDCite
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|April 6
|Earwig and the Witch Steelbook BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|GKIDS
|US$32.98
|April 6
|Elfen Lied BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|April 6
|Gakuen Heaven BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|April 6
|Hentai Whores Out Of Control DVD (adult)Please
|Adult Source Media
|US$29.95
|April 6
|Sunday Without God BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|April 6
|Vampire Pink BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|April 6
|Vampire Pink DVD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|April 6
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Animeta! GN 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Chainsaw Man GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Dr. Stone GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Fire Force GN 22Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|Fox Bride GN (adult)Please
|J-List
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Girl in the Library GN 3 (adult)Please
|J-List
|US$14.99
|April 6
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 6
|An Incurable Case of Love GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Infinite Dendrogram Omnibus GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|April 6
|Jujutsu Kaisen Omnibus GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
|The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 6
|Kuro Gyaru GN (adult)Please
|J-List
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Life With My Dorm Mother GN (adult)Please
|J-List
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Maid Payback Loving a Maid from Sour to Sweet GN (adult)Please
|J-List
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Magical Girl Site GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 6
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles GN 3Please
|Dark Horse Comics
|US$10.99
|April 7
|My Hero Academia GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Nurse Hitomi's Monster Infirmary GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 6
|One Piece GN 96Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Orient GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|Please Put Them On Takamine-san GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|April 6
|Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|April 6
|A School Frozen in Time GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 6
|Usami Life GN (adult)Please
|J-List
|US$14.99
|April 6
|We Never Learn GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Yona of the Dawn GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|April 6
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alice in the Country of Joker GN 5-7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|April 8
|Chainsaw Man GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|Chihayafuru GN 25Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 21AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|Dr. Stone GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|Fire Force GN 22Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|An Incurable Case of Love GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|Jujutsu Kaisen Omnibus GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Magical Girl Site GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 6
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|My Dearest Self With Malice Aforethought GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|My Hero Academia GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|One Piece GN 96Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|Our Fake Marriage GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|A School Frozen in Time GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|April 6
|Those Snow White Notes GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|Vampire Dormitory GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|April 6
|We Never Learn GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
|Yona of the Dawn GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 6
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 6
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Berserk of Gluttony Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 6
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 6
|Hazure Skill The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|April 6
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 6
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|April 6
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 6
|Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 4
|Hazure Skill The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 6
|Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 7
|Outbreak Company Novel 17Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 4
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 8
|A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|April 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Frontline Edition - Switch,PC, Stadia gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|April 9
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Best of YukiBuster Z Collection 1 Artbook (adult)Please
|J-List
|US$39.99
|April 6