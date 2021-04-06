News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 4-10

posted on by Alex Mateo
Earwig and the Witch, Gakuen Heaven anime; Please Put Them On Takamine-san, A School Frozen in Time manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Earwig and the Witch DVD GKIDS US$19.98 April 6
Earwig and the Witch BD/DVD GKIDS US$26.98 April 6
Earwig and the Witch Steelbook BD/DVD GKIDS US$32.98 April 6
Elfen Lied BD Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 April 6
Gakuen Heaven BD Media Blasters US$29.99 April 6
Hentai Whores Out Of Control DVD (adult) Adult Source Media US$29.95 April 6
Sunday Without God BD Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 April 6
Vampire Pink BD (adult) Kitty Media US$29.99 April 6
Vampire Pink DVD (adult) Kitty Media US$29.99 April 6

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 Graphic Novel (GN) 4 J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 6
Animeta! GN 5 J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 6
Chainsaw Man GN 4 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 21 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6
Dr. Stone GN 16 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6
Fire Force GN 22 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
Fox Bride GN (adult) J-List US$14.99 April 6
Girl in the Library GN 3 (adult) J-List US$14.99 April 6
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 3 J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 6
An Incurable Case of Love GN 7 J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 6
Infinite Dendrogram Omnibus GN 2 J-Novel Club US$19.99 April 6
Jujutsu Kaisen Omnibus GN 9 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 April 6
Kuro Gyaru GN (adult) J-List US$14.99 April 6
Life With My Dorm Mother GN (adult) J-List US$14.99 April 6
Maid Payback Loving a Maid from Sour to Sweet GN (adult) J-List US$14.99 April 6
Magical Girl Site GN 14 Seven Seas US$12.99 April 6
Moriarty the Patriot GN 3 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6
Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles GN 3 Dark Horse Comics US$10.99 April 7
My Hero Academia GN 27 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 25 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6
Nurse Hitomi's Monster Infirmary GN 12 Seven Seas US$12.99 April 6
One Piece GN 96 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6
Orient GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
Please Put Them On Takamine-san GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 April 6
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 April 6
A School Frozen in Time GN 1 Vertical US$12.95 April 6
Usami Life GN (adult) J-List US$14.99 April 6
We Never Learn GN 15 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6
Yona of the Dawn GN 29 Viz Media US$9.99 April 6

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in the Country of Joker GN 5-7 Seven Seas US$9.99 each April 8
Chainsaw Man GN 4 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
Chihayafuru GN 25 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba GN 21 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
Dr. Stone GN 16 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
Fire Force GN 22 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
An Incurable Case of Love GN 7 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
The Invincible Reincarnated Ponkotsu GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
Jujutsu Kaisen Omnibus GN 9 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 April 6
Magical Girl Site GN 14 Seven Seas US$9.99 April 6
Moriarty the Patriot GN 3 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
My Dearest Self With Malice Aforethought GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
My Hero Academia GN 27 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 25 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
One Piece GN 96 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
Our Fake Marriage GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
A School Frozen in Time GN 1 Vertical US$10.99 April 6
Those Snow White Notes GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
Vampire Dormitory GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 April 6
We Never Learn GN 15 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6
Yona of the Dawn GN 29 Viz Media US$6.99 April 6

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 6
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 April 6
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 3 J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 6
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 2 Seven Seas US$14.99 April 6
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 12 Seven Seas US$13.99 April 6
Hazure Skill The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 April 6
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Novel 11 Seven Seas US$13.99 April 6
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 15 J-Novel Club US$14.99 April 6

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 1 Yen Press US$8.99 April 6
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village Novel 3 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 4
Hazure Skill The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin Novel 1 Yen Press US$8.99 April 6
Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 7
Outbreak Company Novel 17 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 4
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 8 Seven Seas US$9.99 April 8
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$6.99 April 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Frontline Edition - Switch,PC, Stadia game NIS America US$59.99 April 9

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Best of YukiBuster Z Collection 1 Artbook (adult) J-List US$39.99 April 6
