News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 28-April 3
posted on by Alex Mateo
Asteroid in Love, Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown anime; Himouto! Umaruchan G1, Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Asteroid in Love BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 30
|Black Clover Season 3 Part 3 BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|March 30
|Black Clover Season 3 Part 3 Collector's Box BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|March 30
|Cagaster of an Insect Cage BD/DVDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|March 31
|Cyber City Oedo 808 BDCite
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|March 30
|Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia Box Set BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Aniplex of America
|US$149.98
|March 30
|Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|March 30
|Hajime no Ippo The Fighting! Collection 2 BDCite
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|March 30
|Lupin III: Missed by a Dollar BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|March 30
|Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$59.95
|March 30
|Submarine Super 99 BDCite
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|March 30
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86—EIGHTY-SIX Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|BL Metamorphosis GN 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 30
|Blood on the Tracks GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 30
|Bungo Stray Dogs GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Can't Stop Cursing You GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Carole & Tuesday GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Crime and Punishment GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$12.95
|March 30
|Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls GN 3Cite
|Dark Horse
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.95
|March 30
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 30
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.95
|March 30
|Fiancée of the Wizard GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Ghostly Things GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Goblin Slayer! Side Story II Dai Katana GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Heaven's Design Team GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 30
|High-Rise Invasion Omnibus GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Himouto! Umaruchan G1 GNCite
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|March 30
|How to Treat Magical Beasts GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 30
|Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Karneval GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|March 30
|Last Round Arthurs GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Love and Heart GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Love of Kill GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Lust Geass GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Made in Abyss GN 9Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 30
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 30
|Netorare New Heroine GN (adult)Cite
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|March 31
|The Pink Album GN (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|March 31
|Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 30
|The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 13Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 30
|Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 30
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Storm Fairy GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$15.95
|March 30
|Strawberry Fields Once Again GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|When a Magician's Pupil Smiles GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$29.99
|March 30
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 13Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alice in the Country of Joker GN 1-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|March 30
|86—EIGHTY-SIX GN 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|BL Metamorphosis GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 30
|Bungo Stray Dogs GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Can't Stop Cursing You GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Carole & Tuesday GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|A Condition Called Love GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 30
|Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 21Please
|Compass
|US$6.99
|March 30
|FAKE GN 4Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 30
|Fiancée of the Wizard GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Ghostly Things GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 30
|Goblin Slayer! Side Story II Dai Katana GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Himouto! Umaruchan G1 GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 30
|How Do You Do, Koharu? GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 30
|How to Treat Magical Beasts GN 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 30
|I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 30
|Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Karneval GN 11Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|March 30
|Last Round Arthurs GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Love and Heart GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Love of Kill GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Made in Abyss GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 30
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 30
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 30
|Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 30
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 30
|She's My Knight GN 11Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 30
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 30
|Strawberry Fields Once Again GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Those Snow White Notes GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|March 30
|The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 30
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|March 30
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 14.5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|March 30
|The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 30
|I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years and the Demon King Made Me a Minister Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 30
|Rascal Does Not Dream of Siscon Idol NovelCite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 30
|The Rampage of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 30
|The Wavering of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|March 30
|Yokohama Station SF NovelCite
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|March 30
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 30
|The Combat Baker and Automaton Waitress Novel 10Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 31
|The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 30
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 31
|I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years and the Demon King Made Me a Minister Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 30
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 31
|Rascal Does Not Dream of Siscon Idol NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|March 30
|The Reincarnated Prince and the Hero of Light Novel 4Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 31
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|March 30
|Yokohama Station SF NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 30
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix PC gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|March 30
|Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue PC gameCite
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|March 30
|Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|March 30
|Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory PC gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|March 30
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Femme Fatale The Art of Shūzō Oshimi Artbook (color)Please
|Denpa
|US$29.95
|March 30