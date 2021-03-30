News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 28-April 3

posted on by Alex Mateo
Asteroid in Love, Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown anime; Himouto! Umaruchan G1, Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Asteroid in Love BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 March 30
Black Clover Season 3 Part 3 BDCite Funimation US$64.98 March 30
Black Clover Season 3 Part 3 Collector's Box BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$69.98 March 30
Cagaster of an Insect Cage BD/DVDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 March 31
Cyber City Oedo 808 BDCite Discotek US$29.95 March 30
Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia Box Set BDAnimeNewsNetwork Aniplex of America US$149.98 March 30
Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown BDPlease Funimation US$34.98 March 30
Hajime no Ippo The Fighting! Collection 2 BDCite Discotek US$49.95 March 30
Lupin III: Missed by a Dollar BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$24.95 March 30
Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine BDPlease Discotek US$59.95 March 30
Submarine Super 99 BDCite Discotek US$39.95 March 30

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86—EIGHTY-SIX Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
BL Metamorphosis GN 4Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 March 30
Blood on the Tracks GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$12.95 March 30
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 18Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Can't Stop Cursing You GN 1Cite Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Carole & Tuesday GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Crime and Punishment GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$12.95 March 30
Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls GN 3Cite Dark Horse US$12.99 March 30
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.95 March 30
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 6Please Vertical US$12.95 March 30
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$12.95 March 30
Fiancée of the Wizard GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Ghostly Things GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 30
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II Dai Katana GN 1Cite Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Heaven's Design Team GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 30
High-Rise Invasion Omnibus GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 30
Himouto! Umaruchan G1 GNCite Seven Seas US$19.99 March 30
How to Treat Magical Beasts GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 March 30
Im: Great Priest Imhotep GN 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 30
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 4Cite Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Karneval GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$19.99 March 30
Last Round Arthurs GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Love and Heart GN 1Cite Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Love of Kill GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Lust Geass GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Made in Abyss GN 9Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 March 30
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 March 30
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 30
Netorare New Heroine GN (adult)Cite Fakku US$19.95 March 31
The Pink Album GN (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Fakku US$19.95 March 31
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 30
The Quintessential Quintuplets GN 13Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 30
Reborn as a Polar Bear GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 March 30
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 3Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 March 30
Storm Fairy GNAnimeNewsNetwork Digital Manga Publishing US$15.95 March 30
Strawberry Fields Once Again GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 4Cite Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
When a Magician's Pupil Smiles GNPlease Yen Press US$29.99 March 30
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 13Cite Yen Press US$12.99 March 30

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in the Country of Joker GN 1-4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 each March 30
86—EIGHTY-SIX GN 2Cite Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
BL Metamorphosis GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 30
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 18Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Can't Stop Cursing You GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Carole & Tuesday GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
A Condition Called Love GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 30
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? GN 4Cite Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$6.99 March 30
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 21Please Compass US$6.99 March 30
FAKE GN 4Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 30
Fiancée of the Wizard GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Ghostly Things GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 30
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II Dai Katana GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Himouto! Umaruchan G1 GNAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 30
How Do You Do, Koharu? GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 30
How to Treat Magical Beasts GN 5Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 March 30
I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 30
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Karneval GN 11Cite Yen Press US$12.99 March 30
Last Round Arthurs GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Love and Heart GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Love of Kill GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Made in Abyss GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 30
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 30
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 3Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 30
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 30
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! GN 1Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 30
She's My Knight GN 11Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 30
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 30
Strawberry Fields Once Again GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Ways of the Monster Nation GN 4Cite Yen Press US$6.99 March 30
Those Snow White Notes GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 March 30
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 30

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 7Please Yen Press US$13.99 March 30
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 14.5Cite Seven Seas US$19.99 March 30
The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 March 30
I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years and the Demon King Made Me a Minister Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 March 30
Rascal Does Not Dream of Siscon Idol NovelCite Yen Press US$14.99 March 30
The Rampage of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 March 30
The Wavering of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 March 30
Yokohama Station SF NovelCite Yen Press US$19.99 March 30

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86—EIGHTY-SIX Novel 7Please Yen Press US$7.99 March 30
The Combat Baker and Automaton Waitress Novel 10Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 31
The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 March 30
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 31
I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years and the Demon King Made Me a Minister Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$8.99 March 30
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 31
Rascal Does Not Dream of Siscon Idol NovelPlease Yen Press US$7.99 March 30
The Reincarnated Prince and the Hero of Light Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 31
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 March 30
Yokohama Station SF NovelPlease Yen Press US$9.99 March 30

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix PC gamePlease Square Enix US$49.99 March 30
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue PC gameCite Square Enix US$59.99 March 30
Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$59.99 March 30
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory PC gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 March 30

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Femme Fatale The Art of Shūzō Oshimi Artbook (color)Please Denpa US$29.95 March 30
