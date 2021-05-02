Tatsuhiko Takimoto's Welcome to the NHK Novel Gets Sequel

Original 2001 novel about shut-in inspired manga, TV anime adaptations

The Elites "literature rock band" revealed on Twitter on Saturday that Tatsuhiko Takimoto has written a sequel to his Welcome to the NHK ( NHK ni Yōkoso! ) novel. Elites posted a video commemorating the work's completion on Sunday. The new work is titled Shin NHK ni Yōkoso! (New Welcome to the NHK ).

The work will be available for sale as part of the Elites vol.3 publication at the "32nd Literature Flea Market Tokyo" event on May 16. The publication will also feature an interview with Takimoto.

Takimoto published the original novel about a shut-in and the girl who reaches out to him in 2001.

Tokyopop released the novel in English in 2007, and released Kendi Oiwa 's manga adaptation in 2006-2008. Viz Media later published the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Twenty-something-year-old Satou, a college dropout and aficionado of anime porn, knows a secret – or at least he thinks he does! Believe it or not, he has stumbled upon an incredible conspiracy created by the Japanese Broadcasting Company NHK . But despite fighting the good fight, Satou has become an unemployed Hikikomori – a shut-in who as withdrawn from the world... One day, he meets Misaki, a mysterious young girl who invites him to join her special "project.” Slowly Satou comes out of his shell and his hilarious journey begins: filled with mistaken identity; panty shots; Lolita complexes--and an ultimate quest to create the greatest hentai game ever!

The novel inspired a 24-episode television anime series in 2006. ADV Films and then Funimation released the anime in North America.

Source: Elites' Twitter account via Otakomu