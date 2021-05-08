Naoki Serizawa's Saru Lock Spinoff Manga Saitō Chroncle Approaches Climax

Saitō Chronicle manga launched last November

The June issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Bull magazine revealed on Thursday that Naoki Serizawa 's Saitō Chronicle - Heaven's Crow Fūun Risshi (Saitō Chronicle - Aiming High in Heaven's Crow) spinoff manga is approaching its climax in the magazine's next issue on June 4.

The manga is a spinoff of Serizawa's earlier Saru Lock manga, and centers on Saitō as a middle schooler before he met Jin and Tetsurō. Serizawa launched the manga in Young King Bull last November.

The original Saru Lock manga follows Yatarō "Saru" Sarumaru, an ordinary high school boy who daydreams about idols but otherwise has no luck with girls. However, this silver-haired son of a locksmith also happens to be a lockpicking genius, and there is no lock that "Saru" (literally, "monkey") cannot open.

Serizawa launched the original action comedy manga in 2003 and Kodansha published the 22nd and final compiled volume in 2009. The series inspired a live-action film adaptation and live-action television adaptation in 2009. He launched a Saru Lock Reboot manga in October 2018. Shonengahosha shipped the manga's fourth volume last November.

Serizawa's earlier Biohazard: Marhawa Desire manga launched with a prologue chapter in the inaugural issue of CAPCOM 's CapBom! magazine in 2011, and the series ended in 2013. Viz Media published the five-volume manga in North America under the title Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire .

Serizawa is also the monster designer for Yoshitaka Amano 's recent Gibiate anime project.