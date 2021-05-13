×
News
Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Gets Novel Featuring Aerith, Tifa

posted on by Alex Mateo
Kazushige Nojima writes Trace of Two Pasts novel launching on July 15

Square Enix's online store is listing a 288-page Final Fantasy VII Remake novel by Kazushige Nojima titled Trace of Two Pasts for a July 15 release. The novel is available as part of a bundle with the Final Fantasy VII Remake Material Ultimania Plus book as well as a standalone product. The book will center on heroines Aerith and Tifa.

Nojima is a writer for multiple games including Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy X, and Kingdom Hearts. He also wrote the script for the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children movie and the Final Fantasy VII: On the Way to a Smile novel.

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade game for PlayStation 5 will launch worldwide on June 10.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021.

Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.

Source: Square Enix store (link 2) via Siliconera

