B-Project Ryūsei*Fantasia Game Launches on September 9

Switch, iOS, Android versions launch simultaneously

The official website for B-PROJECT Ryūsei*Fantasia (B-PROJECT Shooting Star*Fantasia), the first console game in the B-PROJECT idol franchise , revealed on Wednesday that the game's Switch version will launch alongside the iOS and Android version on September 9.

The game will encapsulate B-PROJECT 's five-year history with new plot scenarios, new music, and full voicing of scenes that spotlight each of the idol groups' 14 members.

B-PROJECT is MAGES ' fictional male idol project featuring character designs by Devils and Realist creator Utako Yukihiro . The anime's first season premiered in July 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season premiered in January 2019, and Crunchyroll also streamed the season as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the second season:

Protagonist Sumisora Tsubasa works in the A&R division of industry giant record company "Gandala Music." Together with the members of B-PROJECT, the idol unit she manages, they overcame all manner of accidents and even achieved their dream of performing a concert at the JAPAN Dome, which was a huge success! Tsubasa, Kitakore, THRIVE, and MoonS head towards their next stage and meet KiLLER KiNG. The next emotional stage of "B-PROJECT" begins now--!

The anime will get a third season.