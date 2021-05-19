Minoji Kurata's Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun Manga Ends in June

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine revealed on Wednesday that Minoji Kurata's Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun manga will reach its climax in the next issue on June 17. Kurata confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday that the manga will end in June.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

1526 AD—China is ruled by the Great Ming Empire. Though the empire flourishes, the winds of the new Emperor's political purge are sweeping over the land, and turmoil is brewing. With the decimation of her comrades, Shao Jun has become China's last Assassin. After escaping to Europe, she has now returned alone to her homeland. Her purpose: vengeance!

Kurata launched the manga as Assassin's Creed: China in Monthly Sunday GX in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's third volume on February 19. Viz Media will publish the second volume on August 17.

The Assassin's Creed: Embers short film previously showed Shao Jun meeting the Assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze in Italy.

The story of the Assassin's Creed series tracks a shadow war between Assassins and Templars that has been going on since the beginning of time, and is fought for the control of information about the secret history of humanity. Various games have centered on different protagonists and settings, with the main games in the series tackling the Third Crusade, Renaissance Italy and the Ottoman Empire, Colonial America and the Revolutionary War, the French Revolution, Victorian-era England, and Ptolemaic Egypt. The latest main game in the series, Assassin's Creed Odyssey , is set during the Peloponnesian Wars.