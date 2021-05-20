Seven Seas Licenses Harukaze no Étranger, The Country Without Humans, Furi-san is Scary! Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed Kanna Kii 's Seaside Stranger : Harukaze no Étranger sequel, Iwatobineko's The Country Without Humans , Kataoka Naotaro and Souichi's Reborn as a Barrier Master , Seiichi Kinoue's No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! , Keiso and Zunta's The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games , and Donten Kōsaka's My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer manga. It also licensed Yu Imai 's The Witches of Adamas manga under its Ghost Ship adult imprint.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Kanna Kii 's Seaside Stranger : Harukaze no Étranger ( L'étranger du zéphyr or The Stranger of the Spring Breeze) boys-love manga sequel both physically and digitally in February 2022. It describes the manga:

Shun and Mio connected on their small island near Okinawa, leading to a friendship and eventual romance. But Shun's quiet home by the seaside started with pain–he left his hometown after his parents disowned him for being gay. That inescapable fact still haunts him, especially now that his father is ill. Shun is ready to go back to Hokkaido to see his parents again, but this time, he has Mio by his side. Mio has complicated feelings about this himself, as he was devastated by the loss of his own parents and now might not be accepted by Shun's–what will this trip mean for him? Join this developing couple as they face ghosts from their past and work together for a better future in this beautifully illustrated sequel series, now in English for the first time.

The manga is Kanna's sequel to the earlier Seaside Stranger ( Umibe no Étranger or L'étranger du Plage , literally The Stranger on the Beach) manga. Kii launched the manga in Shodensha 's On Blue magazine in July 2014. Shodensha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2020.

Seaside Stranger is Kii's debut work as a manga creator, and it ran in Shodensha 's On Blue magazine in 2013. Seven Seas licensed the manga, and will release the one volume on July 27. The manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in September 2020.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Iwatobineko's The Country Without Humans ( Ningen no inai Kuni ) manga both physically and digitally in December. It describes the manga:

Shii is the only human left in a city inhabited by nothing but machines. As she flees through the eerie streets, hunted by the sinister Triangle Head, she encounters a golem named Bulb. Can Shii survive long enough to form a friendship with this strange creature–and perhaps even change the world?

Iwatobineko launched the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in October 2019. Futabasha published the manga's second volume in November 2020.



Seven Seas will release the first volume of Kataoka Naotaro and Souichi's Reborn as a Barrier Master ( Kekkaishi e no Tensei ) isekai fantasy manga both physically and digitally in October. It describes the manga:

Barrier Masters: wielders of a rare and powerful guardian magic, entrusted with the lives of those under their protection. When his life on Earth ends, Lynos is fortunate to be reborn and to inherit this special gift. What's less fortunate is that he's been reborn as a child, and slated for sale as a slave. Narrowly avoiding a dire fate, he is taken as a servant by a prosperous noble family, where he is trained to become the guardian of its reigning members. Step by step, one trial after another, Lynos prepares for a life of adventure as a Barrier Master!

The manga is an adaptation of Kataoka Naotaro's light novel series of the same name. Souichi launched the manga in Gentosha 's Denshi Birz manga website in October 2018, and Gentosha published the fourth volume on April 24.

Naotaro began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in October 2016, where it is still ongoing. Futabasha began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hitomi Shizuki , beginning with the first volume in August 2017, and it ended with the fifth volume in April 2019.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Seiichi Kinoue's No Matter What You Say, Furi-san is Scary! ( Tonari no Furi-san ga Tonikaku Kowai ) manga both physically and digitally in November. It describes the manga:

Furi Youko definitely looks like a delinquent: she's got a tough-girl image that wouldn't be out of place in a gang. When Taira Namito finds himself sitting next to her in his high school class, he's immediately afraid of her. But as it turns out, Furi's rough-and-tumble exterior hides a wholesome, totally cute person underneath–and she's got the hots for Taira. (Although that part goes right over his head.) One misunderstanding leads to another in this romantic comedy about a clueless dude and the adorable, slightly terrifying affections of the tough girl by his side!

Kinoue launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Manga 4-Koma Kings Palette magazine in 2018. Ichijinsha published the manga's third volume on February 22.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Keiso and Zunta's The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! manga both physically and digitally in November. It describes the manga:

In the not-so-distant future, isekai is a way of life. Now the world has perfected hitting an average teenager with a truck so they're reborn into a new world for a fantasy adventure. How do you raise the stakes? Set up a televised tournament, of course! Now roaring crowds can follow a chosen Hero through his death, rebirth, and quest to save another world, armed with special tech for Cheat skills, stat indexes, and whatever else is needed. Surely this is all in good fun and no one would abuse this kind of reincarnation technology…!

The manga is based on Keiso's original story. Zunta launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in March 2020. Mag Garden published the manga's second volume on Monday .

Keiso began serializing the story in the Kakuyomu in January 2018, and ended it in March of that same year. They later uploaded the story to the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2020. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Tsukasa Kiryu ( So I'm a Spider, So What? ) in September 2020.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Donten Kōsaka's My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer ( Haikei, Koroshiya-san to Kekkon Shimashita ) manga both physically and digitally in November. It describes the manga:

Meet Setsuna. She's cute, sexy, and deadly. When she's not out murdering people as a professional assassin, she's nesting at home, trying to adjust to a domestic life with her new husband. She skewers ingredients for dinner, draws a knife on unwanted solicitors, and sleeps with one eye open, just in case enemies sneak in. Her lovestruck husband doesn't ask her a lot of questions about her day job, so this arrangement can work if love conquers all, right? This romantic comedy is dangerously sexy!

Kōsaka launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Cune magazine in September 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on January 27.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Yu Imai 's The Witches of Adamas ( Adamas no Majotachi ) manga both physically and digitally in November under its Ghost Ship adult imprint. It describes the manga:

Satou Yukinari has a very strange condition: he ejaculates diamonds. Although these special diamonds are worth a fortune, and he could orgasm his way to great riches, they come with a price–each diamond costs him a year of his life! And beyond that, his condition has attracted a horde of beautiful seductress witches who want his precious stones, regardless of what it costs him. Watch Yukinari try to overcome sexy but deadly temptation in this outrageous, raunchy comedy!

Imai launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 6.

Source: Press releases