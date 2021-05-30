Digital Bros. No Longer Lists 'Second Version' in Development for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Game in Revised Financial Report

Previous version of report had stated "2nd version" of game was in development

Digital Bros. revealed on Friday its fiscal year 2020/2021 third quarter report, and in a new version of the report, a line that a "second version" of ArtPlay's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game is in development is no longer listed.

While ANN cannot confirm if the previous version of the report was ever publicly linked to on Digital Bros.' Investor Relations website, websites like MarketScreener link to the previous version, with the line included, as the original document posted on Friday. The previous report with the line included is still accessible, but not publicly linked to on the site.

The same fiscal report from the company in May 2020 had stated a "second version" was "already under discussion" for the game.

505 Games released the Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG in June 2019.

NetEase Games and ArtPlay released a smartphone version worldwide on December 3. The game supports English, Japanese, Italian, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, and Korean languages. The game released with a one-time purchase model. NetEase Games optimized the UI screen and completely adapted the gameplay systems for smartphone devices.

The "action-adventure game in the gothic horror style" offers single-player, collaborative, and versus modes. The game's Kickstarter campaign page describes the story:

You are Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist curse which slowly crystallizes your skin. You must battle your way through a demon-filled castle summoned by Gebel, your old friend whose body has become more crystal than flesh.

The project met its initial goal of US$500,000 within four hours of launching in May 2015, and the campaign ended with more than US$5.5 million. The campaign and its stretch goals funded the release on Xbox One, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and PC. The campaign also funded a Wii U version, but the version was canceled in favor of a Nintendo Switch version. The staff also canceled plans for Mac and Linux support.

Igarashi ( Castlevania, Tokimeki Memorial ) helmed the game at ArtPlay and DICO, and Michiru Yamane (Skullgirls) and Ippō Yamada ( Mega Man ) were sound producers and composers.

Sources: Digital Bros. Digital Entertainment's FY2020/2021 Q3 Results report (link 2, link 3) via Gematsu