Fate/Grand Order - mortalis:stella Manga Ends '1st Singularity' Arc, Publishes Spinoff Chapter in July

The July issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine revealed last Friday that Shiramine 's Fate/Grand Order - mortalis:stella manga has ended its "First Singularity: The Wicked Dragon Hundred Years' War: Orleans" arc, and will publish a spinoff manga chapter in the September issue on July 28. The manga's third volume will ship this summer.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The year is 2016, and glitches found in humanity's past threaten the sustainability of its future. The Chaldea Security Organization—tasked with preserving human history for as long and as strongly as possible—has developed a new method of time travel to repair these events, stabilizing humanity's future. But when an unknown threat pushes mankind to the brink of extinction, young recruits Mash Kyrielight and Ritsuka Fujimaru find themselves at the helm of the rescue mission: Obtain the Holy Grail in a face off against fate itself…

Shiramine launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in July 2017. Ichijinsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in January 2019. Kodansha Comics published the second volume in November 2020.