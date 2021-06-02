6 22/7 Idols Test Negative for COVID-19 After Close Contact With 2 Infected Members

Group continues activites with only 8 members

The official website for the 22/7 idol project announced on Monday that six of the group's members have tested negative for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after they were in close contact two weeks ago with group members Ruri Umino and Moe Suzuhana , who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

With Umino and Suzuhana currently undergoing medical treatment and follow-up observation, the group will temporarily continue its activities with only eight members for now. The six members who were in close contact with Umino and Suzuhana were Sally Amaki , Uta Kawase , Mizuha Kuraoka , Nagomi Saijо̄, Urara Takatsuji , and Reina Miyase .

The 22/7 anime premiered in January 2020. The series had 12 episodes, plus a 13th "extra episode" titled "8+3=?" featuring all 11 main cast members. Aniplex of America streamed the show as it aired in Japan on FunimationNow . The anime debuted on Crunchyroll in February 2020.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group based on the concept of "idols who cross dimensions" has eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world. Sony Music Records and Aniplex received 10,325 applications for the idol group and held five rounds of auditions.